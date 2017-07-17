Raleigh airport claims flight had to be evacuated after passenger ‘passed gas’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – If you think flying stinks, you’re not alone. One airline is clearing the air after reports say that a flight had to make an emergency evacuation in North Carolina, due to a passenger passing gas.

An American Airlines flight traveled from Charlotte to Raleigh Sunday. Local news outlets reported that passengers had to be evacuated from the plane after experiencing headaches and nausea spurred by a foul-smelling odor in the cabin. An airport official confirmed it was due to a quote ‘passenger who passed gas.’

American Airlines says the story is full of hot air. They say passengers were evacuated due to mechanical problems.