Health Care Holding Pattern

The Senate is still trying to move forward with a new health care plan.

President Trump is continuing his defense of son Donald junior’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, while Republicans are trying to steer focus back to legislative action, specifically their health care plan. Lawmakers last week postponed voting on the revised health care plan, now known as the “Better Care Reconciliation Act”, following Senator John McCain’s hospitalization for a blood clot. The Congressional Budget Office has also delayed analysis of the bill, giving no timetable for the financial details of the Obamacare replacement.