Pet of the Week: Wiley

Meet out Pet of the Week! This week we have Wiley! He’s a 10-month old brown tabby. This fluff ball loves to play and cuddle. His favorite toy is the laser! Wiley wants nothing more than to find his forever home and he’s the perfect companion for anyone. For more information, contact Sav-R-Cats Adoption Center​ at (843) 222-8057.