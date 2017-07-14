Panthers’ McCaffrey Shops With Local Youth At Dick’s Sporting Goods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey took 15 kids shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods at South Park Mall as a part of Dick’s first-ever “Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend”.

The youth, who are a part of the Charlotte Youth Football league, received a $150 Dick’s gift card and spent time shopping with McCaffrey.

The event coincides with Dick’s efforts to inspire and enable youth sports. Â This weekend, July 14-16, Dick’s will donate one percent of all sales to The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation to support youth sports teams across the country by way of the Sports Matter program.

Also, any customer accompanied by a child who is 18 or younger, wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear during the same weekend, will receive 20 percent off their total purchase.