Myrtle Beach boy asks for donations instead of birthday presents to help local cat shelter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Most of us ask for birthday presents on our big day every year, but not this 10-year old. Instead, he wants to give back.

Pearson Ball of Myrtle Beach sent birthday party invitations out to his friends recently, and in lieu of presents, Pearson asked items to donate to a local cat shelter, Sav-R-Cats. Pearson, who will be a fifth grader at Lakewood Elementary this year, says that there is nothing better than the gift of giving.

If you would like to donate supplies to help out Sav-R-Cats, here are some things on the shelter’s wish list:

Purina Naturals Cat Food

Paper Towels

Canned Wet Food

Cats Toys

Scratchers and Cat Trees (under 60 inches tall)

Glad Force Flex Garbage Bags