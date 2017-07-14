Another Healthcare Try

Republicans have released the second draft of their Senate health care bill.

It’s a make-or-break weekend for the Republican plan to replace Obamacare. GOP Senators have cobbled together a compromise, but all it will take is one more no vote to pull the plug on the entire thing. The differences from the first Senate bill include an additional $70 billion dollars for states to create their own reforms, allowing health savings accounts to pay for premiums, an additional $45 billion to battle the opioid epidemic, and the ability to buy cheaper plans with less coverage. It’s that last provision bothering some moderates, while more conservative republicans feel the new bill is too much like Obamacare. Democrats remain solidly opposed.