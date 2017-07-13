Win Passes To The Panthers Training Camp Kickoff!

Join the WCCB Text Club by sending WCCBVIP to 31403 by 2pm Thursday, July 20th for your chance to win 4 passes to the 2017 Pantherâ€™s Training Camp Kickoff event at Wofford College on Wednesday, July 26. Prize package includes: Roundtrip charter bus transportation from Bank of America Stadium to Spartanburg, SC, Catered dinner upon arrival and Kickoff entertainment and practice viewing! One winner will be randomly drawn afterÂ 5pm Thursday, July 20th and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize.

Carolina Panthers Training Camp Kickoff Text-2-Win ContestÂ Official Rules

July 11, 2017

1 Winner: One winner will receive 4 passes to the 2017 Pantherâ€™s Training Camp Kickoff event at Wofford College on Wednesday, July 26. Prize package includes: Round trip charter bus transportation from Bank of America Stadium to Spartanburg, SC, Catered dinner upon arrival, and Kickoff entertainment and practice viewing. (ARV $400)

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must join the WCCBVIP text club by 2pm on Thursday, July 20, 2017 by texting WCCBVIP to 31403. Between 2pm and 3pm, the VIP text club will receive a code word to text back for a chance to win. Winner will be randomly selected at 5pm and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed.

Deadline to join the WCCB Text Club to qualify for this contest is 2pm on July 20th, 2017.

Deadline for entries is 5pm on July 20th, 2017.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

ELIGIBILITY: To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of the Carolina Panthers, and its affiliated artists and promoters (â€œSponsorâ€) or WCCB-TV (â€œStationâ€), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winnerâ€™s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Stationâ€™s or Sponsorâ€™s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accept no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Stationâ€™s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner may be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winner will be notified by via text by 6pm on July 20th. Winner will receive a text with info on how to claim their prize by 6pm on July 20. No prizes will be mailed.

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30am â€“ 5:30pm