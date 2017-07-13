President in Paris

President Donald Trump is in Paris today to work with the French on Syria and countering terrorism.

Air force one landed in Paris early Thursday morning for President Donald Trump’s second trip in Europe in a week. The President will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both are political newcomers, but have taken very different positions in areas such as climate change and trade. In his first public comments since his summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, President Trump did not talk about son Donald Junior’s emails scandal. During the trip Trump will take in some sightseeing and will be the guest of honor as U.S troops open the Bastille Day parade.