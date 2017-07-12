South Carolina youth soccer league asks parents to remain silent

Yelling, screaming and even temper tantrums – these are all things you can expect at youth soccer games,but here in South Carolina, not for much longer.

‘Silent September’ is what the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association will put in place for all sponsored-league games at the state level. The main objective is to let kids play and for the parents to lay off the referees.

After September, the SCYSA said the league will have additional “Silent Saturday” and “Silent Sunday” events to remind parents and spectators about the codes of conduct.