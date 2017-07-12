Snortable chocolate: what is Coco Loko?

It’s a new way to ingest chocolate, but, not necessarily intended to accommodate your sweet tooth.

The makers of a new snuff are looking to capitalize off the allure of chocolate with a powder you can snort. The company behind the product is Florida-based company, Legal Lean. They are selling “Coco Loko” on mainstream sites like Amazon.

It is being marketed as a legal high, producing an ‘endorphin rush’ and ‘calm focus.’ The FDA has not approved the powder and say it doesn’t quite know how it will regulate the product. There are also no studies which show how it works or whether it’s safe.