Minimizing a Meeting

Donald Trump Junior is downplaying his meeting with a Russian lawyer last jJne during his father's presidential campaign.

President trump’s son, Donald Junior, has tried his best to defuse the controversy over his meeting last summer with an alleged Kremlin-connected lawyer. Trump Junior released his e-mails with the British publicist who set up the meeting after the New York Times said it planned to publish them. He has called the meeting a “nothing;” that it was just “opposition research.” However, it appears to be kicking a number of investigations on Capitol Hill into overdrive.