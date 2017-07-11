Mississippi Plane Crash

At least 16 people are confirmed dead after a military plane crash in Mississippi.

A military plane has crashed in a soybean field in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing more than a dozen people. The crumpled wreckage engulfed in flames as a large plume of smoke billowed into the sky. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom, then looking up to see the plane corkscrewing down to the ground. The FBI is on scene as authorities continue to search over a debris field that stretched for miles. The aircraft was a KC-130, one of the most extensively used planes in the military. The Marine Corps has not yet provided details on the circumstances of the crash.