Mosul Retaken

Iraq's Prime Minister has declared victory over ISIS in the city of Mosul.

Iraq’s prime minister arrived in Mosul Sunday to declare victory over ISIS after nearly nine months of grueling and deadly combat. ISIS overran Mosul in a matter of days when it swept across northern and central Iraq in 2014. The militants now have control of less than one square mile. Heavy fighting by holdouts continues in parts of the old city neighborhood near the Tigris river. The fierce battle has killed thousands and displaced nearly a million people. ISIS still controls some villages in Iraq and large swaths of land in Syria.