Las Vegas woman finds biological brother in South Carolina on Facebook

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – A Las Vegas woman, adopted as a child, is planning the trip of a lifetime to visit her long-lost biological brother in South Carolina and it was all thanks to Facebook.

Nicole Belkin posted to Facebook, searching for her brother. All it took was four days for the post to go viral – it was shared more than 30,000 times.

As it turns out, Jason, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, had also been searching for his sister. Belkin is looking to fly to Charleston to meet him this week.