America’s best and worst tippers

Ever wonder if you’re a good tipper? Well, a new study may have the answer.

A new CreditCards.com report finds out who the best tippers are, and how much they’re giving. According to the study, the best tippers are men, Republicans, Northeasterners and credit and debit card users– these groups leave a median 20% tip at restaurants.

And the worst tippers? Democrats, Southerners and cash users, who all tip a median 16%. Women coming slightly below these groups at 15%.