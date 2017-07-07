G20 Begins

Protests announced the start of today's G20 Summit in Germany.

The clashes have already begun. A tense morning in Germany after some standoffs between police and protesters turned violent.The crowds came for a number of reasons, like opposing capitalism, climate change, or dissatisfaction with President Trump, who arrived yesterday. The most anticipated meeting of the international summit will come later today as President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It will not be one-on-one, instead the U.S. will bring a small contingent of the President, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and a translator.