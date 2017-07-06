Trump Overseas

President Trump is in Poland this morning as he prepares for the G20 summit in Germany.

For President Trump, meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda is a warm-up act for some delicate days of diplomacy ahead.

But even in Europe, he was asked about his relationship with the media and a growing crisis with North Korea after this week’s missile launch. The reception in Germany later today won’t be as warm. Anti-globalization activists are already out in force ahead of the G20 Summit. And while Trump may face some real pressure from European leaders in particular on issues like climate change, and it’s his meeting on the sidelines tomorrow with Russian president Vladimir Putin that will likely dominate the headlines.