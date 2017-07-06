Carolina AM Cooking: Strawberry, Cilantro Recipe

Cilantro Chicken with Strawberry Salsa

serves 3-4

Cilantro Lime Marinade

Juice of Lime 1

Zest of Lime 1

Honey 1 Tbl

Cilantro, chopped 1/4 cup (measure before chopping)

Avocado Oil 2 Tbl

Kosher Salt 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper 1/4 tsp

Chicken Breasts 4

Strawberry Salsa

Strawberries, chopped small 2 cups

Tomato, chopped small 2 cup

Jalapeno, seeded, chopped fine 1/2 – 1 ea

Green Onions, chopped thin 3 pcs

Cilantro, chopped fine 1/4 cup (measure before chopping)

Fresh Mint, chopped fine 6-8 leaves

Yellow Bell Pepper, chopped small 1/2 cup

Red Onion, chopped fine 1/4 cup

Juice of Lime 2

Kosher Salt 1/2 – 1 tsp

Black Pepper 1/4 tsp

Prepare the marinade by whisking all the ingredients together in a medium bowl and add the chicken breast to it. Cover and allow to rest in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour. While the chicken is marinating, prepare the Strawberry Salsa. Prepare the strawberries and the vegetables and toss together in a bowl. Then add the cilantro, fresh mint, lime juice, salt and pepper. Cover and allow rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. This will allow the flavors to mingle. Once the chicken is marinated, fire up an outdoor grill to 375 degrees. Clean the grates and place your chicken breast on the grates. Cook for about 3 minutes over a medium heat, with the lid closed and then flip over. Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes or until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Once the chicken is ready, transfer to a plater and serve topped with your Strawberry Salsa.

Chef’s Tip: Do not use thin sliced chicken breasts or the large whole breasts. You want your breasts to be no more than 1/2 inch thick. Also, be sure to keep an eye on your breasts while cooking. Since the marinade has honey in the recipe the sugar may start to caramelize faster than you want. A little char will add great flavor, but too much and it will taste burnt and bitter. If you feel like the chicken is cooking too quickly, turn down the flame a bit more.