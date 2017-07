AwareMed To Open IV Bar In Myrtle Beach

Dr. Dalal Akoury discusses the opening of AwareMed’s new IV Bar that will make its debut next week in Myrtle Beach. The IV Bar can be used to treat hangovers, headaches, and many other health ailments.

For more information, visit awaremed.com or call (843) 213-1480.