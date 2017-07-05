Security Meeting

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting today following North Korea's latest missile launch.

The United States, Japan, and South Korea are all calling for action from the U.N. Security Council today, all in response to a provocative North Korean missile launch. The rogue regime tested a missile that could eventually reach the U.S. In a show of force, a joint exercise with the U.S. and South Korea, responded by firing missiles of their own. But beyond that, military options may be limited, in part because north Korea is now using mobile launchers, not fixed missile sites. President Trump is also preparing for the big G20 summit in Germany this week.