Charlotte, NC – Morning Production Assistant (PT)
This position requires previous experience working in the production department at a television station. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management.
Excellent work ethic and communication skills are a must.
Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to: Graphics, Studio camera operation, Teleprompter operation, Floor managing, Videotape playback, Studio support and maintenance. Continual proficiency in a minimum of two of the above mentioned duties are required sufficient to meet the daily operational needs of WCCB.
Secondary Duties may include, but are not limited to: Audio, News and creative services field support, Contest support for Promotions/Marketing, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.
Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:
Holly Hamrick
AM Shift Supervisor
WCCB Charlotte
hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
EOE
07/05/17