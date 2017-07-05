Charlotte, NC – Morning Production Assistant (PT)

Morning Production Assistant (part time)

This position requires previous experience working in the production department at a television station. Schedule flexibility is required subject to the needs of WCCB as determined by management.

Excellent work ethic and communication skills are a must.

Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to: Graphics, Studio camera operation, Teleprompter operation, Floor managing, Videotape playback, Studio support and maintenance. Continual proficiency in a minimum of two of the above mentioned duties are required sufficient to meet the daily operational needs of WCCB.

Secondary Duties may include, but are not limited to: Audio, News and creative services field support, Contest support for Promotions/Marketing, or any other assigned duties as deemed necessary by management to meet the operational needs of WCCB.

Interested Applicants should send or email their resume to:

Holly Hamrick

AM Shift Supervisor

WCCB Charlotte

hhamrick@wccbcharlotte.com

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE

07/05/17