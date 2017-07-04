Another Launch from North Korea

Tensions have been renewed between the West and North Korea after the country launched another missile.

The latest missile launch from North Korea flew for nearly forty minute before splashing down in the Sea of Japan. The launch is the latest in a string of recent missile tests coming out of the communist North. The move adds another layer of concern about a nuclear tipped missile reaching America. The U.S. military says there was no threat to the U.S., but, just the launch itself is enough for some concern in Washington. South Korean officials affirmed their readiness for any possible escalation. The missile launch will also likely be discussed further at this week’s G20 summit in Germany.