A Brief Halt on Healthcare

Amid protests, Senate lawmakers have made some headway on their healthcare plan before the holiday break.

Protesters are fired up about the health care debate while lawmakers are taking a break this week for the Fourth of July holiday. On Sunday lawmakers wrangled with a way forward on the president’s pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare. A bill that would do just that has already passed the house. But Senate Republicans wrote their own version to mixed reviews, due largely in part to tax breaks and cuts to medicaid. They are also starting split on whether they should break up the action and repeal Obamacare now, then replace it later, hoping some Democrats would be willing to work work with them in that case.