Local Teen Creates Own Business, “Abby’s Better Nut Butter”

Abby Kircher, the founder of “Abby’s Better Nut Butter”, stops by the studio to talk about the healthy alternative to traditional peanut butter. Abby started the business when she was just 15, and explains where you can now buy her products.