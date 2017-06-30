Travel Ban Begins

President Trump's relaxed travel ban takes effect today.

This morning refugees and people from six Muslim countries are now facing tougher entry into the U.S. as President Trump’s travel ban that bars travelers from six muslim-majority nations from entering the u.S takes effect. Those with close family or business tie are still allowed entry, but critics say the exemptions are defined too narrowly, as almost all non-immediate family are disallowed, including grandparents. The White House has made one change, adding those with fiancées in the U.S. to the exemption list. The state of Hawaii has already filed a court challenge asking a federal judge to clarify the criteria on relatives.