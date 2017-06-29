Hurrying on Heath Care

Republican senators say they are still on track to have a revised version of the healthcare bill ready for review by Friday.

A vote on the reformed healthcare bill had been delayed a few weeks so lawmakers can make changes and secure more votes.Now, the president says the proposed healthcare bill is being reworked and will include a great surprise when it does come to a vote. The bill has been widely criticized by both parties – moderates saying the bill goes too far in its cuts to programs like Medicaid while conservatives say it doesn’t go far enough to repeal Obamacare. If the next draft of the bill is finalized before the weekend the next potential vote would be slated for the week of July 10th. Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Capitol Police arrested forty people in connection with protests inside senate office buildings.