Helicopter Chaos

Terrifying moments in Venezuela's capital as a police helicopter took aim at two government buildings.

Terror in Venezuela Tuesday as a police helicopter fired shots and grenades at the country’s Supreme Court building and interior ministry offices right in the center of the capital. The country’s controversial president, Nicolas Maduro, claims the police helicopter was stolen and is blaming a rogue group of government police forces, as well as outside influence from U.S. government. Some of President Maduro’s political opponents are accusing Maduro himself of orchestrating the incident. The violent incident has added fuel and confusion to an ongoing months-long political crisis in Venezuela. At this point, it remains unclear whether Tuesday’s helicopter assault resulted in any casualties.