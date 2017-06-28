Carolina AM Crafting: DIY Fourth Of July Centerpiece

Carolina AM Crafting: DIY Fourth Of July Centerpiece

Fourth of July is less than a week away, so Greg and Abbi get you all ready with an easy craft that can serve as a centerpiece for a party, or just a fun activity for the kids!

You’ll need:

-Rice

-Red & Blue Food Coloring

-Mason Jars

-Tea Lights

Directions: Separate two cups of rice into two separate bowls. Use red and blue food coloring to dye rice. Then layer the rice in your mason jar, and add the tea light!