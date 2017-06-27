Travel Ban Allowed

The Supreme Court has decided to allow much of the President's travel ban to take effect.

A Supreme Court ruling yesterday was celebrated by the President online, what he called a victory for the United States – after the high court’s decision to allows parts of his travel ban to take effect. The ban will still have exceptions, mainly it cannot restrict foreign nationals who have a credible relationship with someone or entity in the U.S. The limited version of the travel ban still bars travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The Department of Homeland Security says it will begin implementing the ban once there has been sufficient notice to the public. The full case will be heard this fall.