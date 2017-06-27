Malik Monk To Miss Hornets Summer League Training Camp With Injury

Charlotte,NC– The Charlotte Hornets announced Tuesday that guard Malik Monk will miss the Hornets Summer League Training Camp in Charlotte due to a sprained left ankle.

The Hornets say it’s doubtful that Monk will participate in the teamâ€™s games at the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League.

Monkâ€™s rehab is expected to last two to four weeks and he is expected to be ready to participate in training camp prior to the start of the regular season.

The 6-3 guard was selected 11th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.Â Monk led the SEC in total points scored (754), three-pointers made (104) and three-point field goal percentage (.397, 104-of-262) during the 2016-17 season.