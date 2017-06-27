Airport security might check your books the next time you fly

The next time you fly, the TSA may force you to remove your reading material and food from your carry-on bag.

Although the decision has not been finalized, reports say the new screening process would require passengers to put their books and any snacks into bins, like they have to do for their laptops at the security check.

Reports say the agency is testing the new security measures at certain airports nationwide. The goal is to help TSA agents sift through hand luggage more effectively.