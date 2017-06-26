Is this swimsuit too revealing? Woman claims she was booted from pool because of swimsuit

KNOXVILLE, T.N. (WFXB) – What kind of swimsuit is too revealing for a family-friendly swimming pool? That’s a question at an apartment complex in Knoxville, TN where one woman says she was kicked out of a pool because of her swimwear.

Tori Jenkins, 20, was wearing a one-piece swimsuit at the apartment complex pool where she lives when she says she was approached by a leasing office staff member. Jenkins said she was told to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.

In a statement, the apartment complex said that Jenkins was not asked to leave the pool.