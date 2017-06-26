Survey ranks SC drivers rudest in the country, behind NY

Do you sometimes skip out on using your turn signal? Do you brake suddenly if someone tailgates you? Well if you do, you could be contributing to the Palmetto State’s newest label.

A new survey says South Carolina drivers are among the rudest in the country.

Drivers in all 50 states were asked questions like – “how often do you signal?” or “how aggressively do you respond to slow driving?” States were given letter grades based on the responses. South Carolina received an F. The only state to score worse was New York.

When graded by region, the Midwest was the most courteous. The study was done through a campaign called Drive Human, which aims to promote courteous driving.