Google will stop scanning your emails to sell targeted ads

Google said it will no longer scanning your emails to send you personalized ads.

To help finance the free email service, Google has been scanning through your emails since 2004 to see what you were discussing and then showing ads connected to some topics. For instance, someone writing about running might see ads for Nike shoes.

You’re still going to get targeted ads in Gmail but the service will use information gathered from other sources – like web searches, or what you watch on YouTube. The changes are expected to go into effect later this year.