Hornets Waste No Time Getting Malik Monk And Dwayne Bacon To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC — After an eventful night Thursday, Hornets fans are buzzing with excitement over the team’s new draft picks.

The Hornets didn’t waste any time flying both Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon into town. The two players hit the ground running Friday morning with meet and greets with some lucky Hornets fans and then an introduction to the media.

Both players are thrilled to suit up for Charlotte, and say that they have a lot to learn about the Queen City.