Pet of the Week: Millie

Meet our Pet of the Week! Meet Millie! She’s a 9 month old female who is an absolute cuddle bug. She loves to be petted and played with. She also loves other cats and gets along great with them! She would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Millie, contact Sav-R-Cats Adoption Center​ at (843) 222-8057.