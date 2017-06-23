Charlotte Native Kennedy Meeks Signs Contract With Toronto Raptors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native and University of North Carolina alum Kennedy Meeks has signed free agent contract with the Toronto Raptors.

The deal is for one year and is partially guaranteed.

Meeks was undrafted Thursday night, but he worked out for the Raptors on June 5th and obviously made an impression on the team.

NBA Summer League will begin in July, and Meeks will have the opportunity to further impress Toronto’s management there, as well as in training camp.