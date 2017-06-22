Hornets Hope Howard Has Resurgence Under Clifford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets acquired Dwight Howard Tuesday night and General Manager Rich Cho believes the move addresses a significant need for the team.

Howard is coming off a lackluster season in Atlanta, but the Hornets believe he still has the potential to be a defensive force.

Head Coach Steve Cliffrod coached Howard in Orlando and Los Angeles, and says Dwight is an intelligent player who can anchor a defense.

“I mean he was a dominant player in this league and he has a lot left. You know watching him he’s not that athlete that he was before. Then the other part is he’s very bright like I said and I think that his game has matured. Less bad fouls and still can run a defense.” said Clifford.

Hopefully the fresh start and Hornets’ chemistry will rub off on Howard.

Charlotte will look to add more pieces to their puzzle with the 11th and 31st selections in Thursday nights draft.

Indications are that the Hornets are looking at Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell and Duke guard Luke Kennard with the 11th pick.

Both players offer skills the Hornets sorely need. Â Mitchell is an explosive athlete capable of creating his own shot and defending multiple positions, and Kennard may be the best shooter in the draft.

The draft kicks off Thursday night at 7pm on ESPN.