Covert Health Care

Senate Republicans will review their new draft of healthcare reform later this morning.

Senate Republicans will review a discussion draft of healthcare reform this morning. It’s expected to be more moderate than the House bill, slowing the cutting of Medicaid expansion, and providing more generous subsidies for low-income people. Democrats have attacked the GOP for a lack of transparency while others accuse the GOPof rushing it. Even some veteran Republicans have expressed concern about how this round of healthcare reform has been crafted. Only two Senate Republicans can vote no in order to pass the bill.