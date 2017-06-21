Gov. McMaster to meet with Myrtle Beach leaders Thursday following spate of shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – After five shootings in just three days in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to visit with city leaders Thursday to discuss what can be done in the area to keep people safe.

Gov. McMaster will meet with Horry County lawmakers, local law enforcement leaders along with State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

McMaster’s spokesperson says that that the governor is concerned for the safety of tourists and South Carolinians alike.