Anticipating Cindy

Communities across the U.S. Gulf coast are dealing with the effects of incoming tropical storm Cindy.

The National Hurricane Center is warning that tropical storm Cindy has been strengthening in the center of the Gulf of Mexico and it is now expected to produce heavy rains that could cause life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf coast. Reports now indicate Cindy is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. But, the highest concern is the heavy rain and tidal flooding the storm could deliver. Forecasters have been warning that up to 12 inches of rain could be possible in some areas. Alabama has already issued a state of emergency while Louisiana is deploying the National Guard to the coast.