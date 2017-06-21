Amazon Prime Wardrobe allows customers to ‘try before they buy’

Amazon has revealed its new service for Prime members, called Wardrobe Prime. It’s all about bringing the dressing room to your house without any extra costs.

The benefit will let customers fill a box with three or more items, from clothes to accessories to shoes. Amazon says it will then ship it for free, giving customers 7 days to try it on and decide what to keep.

If consumers need to return any items, Amazon says people can schedule a pick-up or just drop the package off at any UPS location with a pre-paid shipping label. Amazon says that for customers who keep 3 or 4 items, they get a 10% discount and if they keep 5 items or more, a 20% discount.