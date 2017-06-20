Panthers Release Their 2017 Training Camp Schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Panthers announced their 2017 training camp schedule Monday afternoon.

The camp will open on Wednesday, July 26th with a kickoff party at 4pm, according to the Panthers’ website. Practice will then take place from 6:30-8:30pm.

Photo Courtesy Panthers.com

View the complete training camp schedule.

The Panthers’ 2017 training camp is being hosted by Wofford College for the 23rd consecutive year, and will take place on campus at Gibbs Stadium. Officials say all practices and related events are free and open to the public.

Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium is scheduled for Friday, August 4th from 7:30-9:30pm. Training camp concludes on August 13th.

Click here for detailed directions, parking information and a printable parking map.