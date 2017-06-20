Blaming North Korea

President Trump is condemning North Korea after a American college student's death.

The Trump administration is reacting to the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, saying it holds North Korea accountable for Warmbier’s “Unjust imprisonment.” President Trump himself now calling the North Korean government a “brutal regime.” 22-year-old Warmbier died days after being sent home in a coma, having been held by the North after he was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner during a tour group visit to North Korea. Secretary of state Rex Tillerson is calling on Pyongyang to quickly return all detained Americans. The U.S. is conducting a joint military drill in the region with South Korea today.