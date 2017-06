Americans Are Doing Everything But Driving, Survey Says

Americans Are Doing Everything But Driving, Survey Says

According to a new NerdWallet survey, a majority of Americans have no problem eating while driving. The survey found that 10% of people clip their nails, shave, or do makeup while driving. Another 5% of Americans admit to changing behind the wheel, while 3% are guilty of sticking their foot out the window.

Greg and Abbi talk about their behind the wheel behaviors.