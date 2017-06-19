Terror After Prayer

A vehicle struck a crowd of worshipers outside a mosque in London.

A horrifying scene in northeast London after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the Finsbury park area around 12:20 am local time Monday. It struck a crowd of Muslim worshipers leaving a mosque after midnight prayers, killing one person and injuring several others. At least eight people were taken to area hospitals. Police say they’ve arrested a 48-year-old man who they say was behind the wheel of the vehicle. Counter terrorism investigators are now looking into the crash, which comes after two other terror incidents in the country earlier this month.