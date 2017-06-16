Panthers Hire New Coaching Staff Consultant

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Carolina Panthers have hired Ron Turner as a consultant to the coaching staff, the team announced Friday.

Turner is a veteran of 12 NFL coaching seasons, working as the quarterbacks coach (2011) and wide receivers coach (2010) with the Indianapolis Colts, as the offensive coordinator (2005-09) and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (1993-96) with the Chicago Bears, and as the quarterbacks coach (2012) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2006, Turner was part of a coaching staff along with current Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks that helped the Bears to a 13-3 record, an NFC North title and an appearance in Super Bowl XLI.

Overall, Turner has 39 years of experience as a coach, and most recently served as the head coach at Florida International from 2013-16.