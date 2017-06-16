Nail salon owner denied service to NC woman because of her weight

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WFXB) – A North Carolina nail salon is apparently putting a weight limit on pedicures. A customer says she was refused service because of her size and the owner of the salon isn’t denying it.

Tiffany Nelson says she has been visiting this nail salon in Lincoln County monthly for more than a year. The owner now plans to put a sign in the window, letting people know in advance of the new weight limit.

Legal experts say there are no federal or state laws making it illegal to discriminate against a person because of their weight.