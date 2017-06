Christian McCaffrey Able To Join Panthers For Last Day Of Minicamp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey was able to join his teammates for the final day of Organized Team Activities, after missing the majority of the practices due to a rule that prevents rookies from practicing until after their university’s final exams.

Cam Newton shard the media’s excitement to have McCaffrey in camp, if for no other reason than to relieve him of his media duties.