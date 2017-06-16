8 expecting moms, all 8 months pregnant after Hurricane Matthew

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WFXB) – Hurricane Matthew wreaked devastation across South Carolina in October, but it also brought great joy. A local newborn photographer says she always sees a surge in births nine months after a major event and she wanted to capture it.

Cassie Clayshulte set out to take some pictures of Hurricane mamas. Eight moms, all 8 months pregnant, got together for the gorgeous photos. They had been forced to evacuate while Hurricane Matthew destroyed the area.

For these moms-to-be, their miracles will arrive in just a few weeks.